Tokyo: Nihon University student made bomb threat to avoid ‘painful presentation’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday announced the arrest of a 22-year-old student at a college of Nihon University for allegedly issuing a bomb threat last year, a crime he committed to avoid class work, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Mar. 2).

At around 9:20 a.m. on October 9, Naoya Kosai, a fourth-year student at Nihon University, College of Humanities and Sciences, located in Setagaya Ward, is alleged to have falsely reported to a guard that he discovered a document in a toilet in the campus library that claimed the existence of a bomb.

A search of the toilet revealed other documents with similar messages inside a trash can, according to the Seijo Police Station. Lectures were cancelled as staff members handled the disturbance.

Police, who found the fingerprints of the suspect on the documents, have accused Kosai of disruption of business. “I wanted to get a lecture canceled due to a painful presentation I was to give,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.