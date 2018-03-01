Kanagawa: Thief makes off with ¥3 million in bags in Yokohama smash-and-grab

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have released security camera footage showing a smash-and-grab burglary of a high-end boutique in Yokohama earlier this month, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 28).

At around 6:00 a.m. on February 7, a man in a hooded sweatshirt can be seen entering the store by breaking a window. He then uses a crowbar to smash display cases and steal a total of 3 million yen in brand-name handbags.

The amount of time that expired between when he entered and left was only two minutes and 20 seconds, police said.

In November of last year, two men in ski masks intruded into the same store during business hours and took 2 million yen in high-end wristwatches and handbags.