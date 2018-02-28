Manga artist Nobuhiro Nishiwaki fined for possessing child pornography

TOKYO (TR) – The Tokyo Summary Court on Tuesday ordered Nobuhiro Nishiwaki, the author of the popular series “Rurouni Kenshin,” to pay a fine of 200,000 yen for possessing child pornography last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 28).

In October, Nishiwaki was found to be in possession of DVDs whose content included videos of nude girls under the age of 18 at his office, located in Nishi Tokyo City, according to the indictment.

At the time of his arrest in November, Nishiwaki admitted to the allegations. “I have an interest in nude children, so I purchased [the DVDs],” the artist was quoted by police.

“Rurouni Kenshin,” a fantasy set in the Meiji Period about a former assassin who vows to never kill again, first appeared in the weekly magazine Shukan Shonan Jump between 1994 and 1999. All told, the series has more than 60 million copies in print.

Popular around the world, the series has also been made into animated and live-action versions.