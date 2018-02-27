Osaka: Man, 57, left corpse of older brother in residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old man for allegedly leaving the corpse of his older brother the residence they shared in Ibaraki City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Feb. 21).

According to police, Yoshihiro Saigo has been accused of leaving the corpse of his brother, 64-year-old Hideyuki, inside a first-floor bedroom despite knowing that he had died.

On the morning of February 20, a sister of the siblings visited the residence after the suspect reported to her that Hideyuki had died. The woman then alerted law enforcement.

According to police, Hideyuki’s decayed body, which exhibited no signs of external wounds, was found atop a futon in the bedroom.

Saigo, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, denies the allegations. “By no means did I think I abandoned a corpse,” the suspect told police, adding that his brother died around 7:00 p.m. on February 17.

Police are now seeking the cause of the death of Hideyuki.