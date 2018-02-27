Ibaraki: Man, 57, accused of murdering mother: corpse of brother also found

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old man after the body of his mother, who later died, was found in their residence in Ishioka City on Monday. The corpse of his brother was also found in the residence, reports Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 26).

At around 9:30 a.m., Takeshi Kiuchi appeared at a police box near the residence in the Suginami area to report to officers that he had killed his mother. “My brother is also dead,” he reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the residence found his mother, 86-year-old Yoshi, and brother, 59, collapsed inside. According to the Ishioka Police Station, his mother was later confirmed dead at a hospital. His brother is believed to have died several days before.

Police subsequently arrested Kikuchi on suspicion of murder for allegedly strangling his mother to death inside a first-floor bedroom. The suspect, who is believed to have committed the crime at around 5:00 a.m. that same day, admits to the allegations, police said.

The suspect shared the residence with his brother and mother. Police are also questioning the suspect about the circumstance surrounding the death of his brother while seeking a motive for the crime.