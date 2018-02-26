AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have re-arrested a 38-year-old man over the fatal robbery and attempted rape of a female relative at her residence in Mizuho Ward last month, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Feb. 22).

On January 13, Toshio Ohashi allegedly kicked her in the abdomen with his knee, causing several broken ribs, while attempting to sexually assault the 57-year-old woman. The suspect also stole a handbag containing about 100,000 yen in cash.

The cause of death of the woman was external trauma, police said.

On February 21, police arrested Ohashi on suspicion of robbery and coerced intercourse resulting in death. “I did it for money and to rape her,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations, according to TBS News (Feb. 21).

On the same day of the incident, another relative of the woman visited the residence after not being able to contact her. The relative found her body collapsed inside the first-floor altar room.

On February 23, police first arrested Ohashi for withdrawing cash at a post office from an account of the woman that had been frozen. During a subsequent search of the residence of the suspect, police found the woman’s wallet, bankbook and seal.

Police did not say how the suspect is related to the victim.