Tokyo cops nab notorious pickpocket who targeted train commuters

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 41-year-old man who is believed to be a notorious pickpocket who targeted victims inside rail cars, reports (Feb. 24).

At around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Ryuichi Yamamoto, of no known occupation, allegedly took a wallet containing about 20,000 yen in cash from the handbag of a woman, 34, inside of the Tokyu Denentoshi Line at Sakura-shinmachi Station.

Yamamoto, who has been accused of theft, denies the allegations. “I don’t know why I was arrested,” the suspect was quoted by the Tamagawa Police Station.

According to police, the suspect utilized a technique whereby he had a backpack in front of him such that his hands were hidden as he opened the handbag of the victim and reached inside.

An officer on patrol witnessed the suspect behaving suspiciously and apprehended him at the scene.

The suspect is believed to targeted victims in rail cars. Since he wore a breathing mask, he became known as “Masked Man on the Train” among members of law enforcement.