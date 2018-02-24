Kanagawa: Man, 29, stabs roommate in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his male roommate at their residence in Yokohama early Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 24).

At around 1:45 a.m., Hiroyuki Baba telephoned emergency services to report that he had killed his roommate at the residence, located in Isogo ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found Mizuho Kojima, a 33-year-old elementary school teacher in Yokosuka City, collapsed face-down and bleeding from his chest in a room.

Kojima was transported to a hospital where he is in serious condition.

At the time police arrived, Baba’s hands were covered in blood. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was also found at the scene.

Baba, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

Police are now seeking the motive for the crime.