Kanagawa: Man, 29, stabs roommate in Yokohama

February 24, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News

in Yokohama's Isogo Ward
Kanagawa police arrested a man, 29, for allegedly stabbing his male roommate in Yokohama’s Isogo Ward early Saturday (Twitter)

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his male roommate at their residence in Yokohama early Saturday, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 24).

At around 1:45 a.m., Hiroyuki Baba telephoned emergency services to report that he had killed his roommate at the residence, located in Isogo ward.

Officers arriving at the scene found Mizuho Kojima, a 33-year-old elementary school teacher in Yokosuka City, collapsed face-down and bleeding from his chest in a room.

Kojima was transported to a hospital where he is in serious condition.

At the time police arrived, Baba’s hands were covered in blood. A knife that is believed to have been used in the crime was also found at the scene.

Baba, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

Police are now seeking the motive for the crime.

