Chiba: Teacher coerced school girl to send him nude images of her

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old elementary school teacher from Hiroshima Prefecture for allegedly coercing a girl to send him obscene photographs of her via social media, reports Nikkan Sports (Feb. 22).

On October 15, Yoshiaki Murai, a teacher in Hiroshima City, alleged coerced the girl, a resident of Chiba, to photograph her nude lower body and send him the images via the smartphone application Line while knowing she was a minor.

Murai, who has been accused of producing child pornography, admits to the allegations. “I did it satisfy my sexual desire,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect and the girl met each other via a deai-kei dating app. They never met in person.

The incident came to light after the girl’s guardian examined her smartphone.

Police are analyzing the smartphone and tablet computer of the suspect as a part of an investigation into other crimes.