Kanagawa: Break-in at Barneys New York in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at an outlet of popular retailer Barneys New York in Yokohama early Thursday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 22).

At around 5:20 a.m., a security guard alerted police about the shattering of a pane of glass at the entrance of the outlet, located in a business district about 1 kilometer from JR Ishikawacho Station.

According to the Kagacho Police Station, the thieves smashed five display cases and stole rings and other jewelry items.

Since the incident took place before the store was open, there were no customers present, police said.

Early on February 16, thieves broke into a jewelry store located about 400 meters from Barneys New York and stole 30 jewelry items valued at around 3 million yen. Police are now investigating whether there is a connection between the two cases.