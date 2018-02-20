Kanagawa: Two girls, one who was reported missing, found in residence of 28-year-old man

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old man after a missing elementary school girl and another girl were found in his residence in Kawasaki City, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 20).

According to police, Shigeru Takahashi, a resident of Takatsu Ward, communicated with the fifth-year elementary school student via a social networking service for the smartphone, telling her that if she was running away that she should come to his residence.

At 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, the suspect met the girl at Odakyu-Sagamihara Station. They then moved to his residence by train.

After the parents of the girl consulted with police, officers spotted her along with a person who is believed to be the suspect in security camera footage taken inside the railway station.

At 5:00 p.m. on Monday, police found the 11-year-old girl along with another girl, 19, inside the residence of Takahashi, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of abducting a minor. The suspect admits to the allegations.

Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.