Kanagawa: Woman, 62, arrested over ill-treatment of 23 cats

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 62-year-old woman over the alleged ill-treatment of about two dozen cats at a residence in Kawasaki City, reports TBS News (Feb. 19).

Police have accused Taeko Horiguchi of violating the Act on Welfare and Management of Animals. “There was no ill-treatment of the cats,” Horiguchi was quoted by the Asao Police Station in denying the allegations.

In December of last year, Horiguchi was evicted from her residence in Asao Ward after a number of neighbors lodged complaints about a foul smell due to her keeping 23 cats inside the residence.

According to police, Horiguchi fed the cats, but she did not clean up their feces and urine. An animal rights group then took custody of the animals, one of which was found dead in a cage.

At some point thereafter, Horiguchi and a 61-year-old male taxi driver, who was also arrested, took back the animals and re-entered the residence.