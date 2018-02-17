Tokyo: Man, 26, nabbed for molesting girl in Chuo Ward

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly molesting a teenage girl on a street in Chuo Ward last year, reports Nikkan Sports (Feb. 15).

At around 10 p.m. on December 11, Ken Nitta, an employee at a store selling musical instruments, approached the girl from behind as she commuted home on a road in the Nihonbashi Hamacho area and allegedly embraced her. He then fondled her chest.

Niita, who has been accused of indecent assault, admits to the allegations. “I was turned on, and [the crime] was what I felt like doing,” the suspect was quoted by the Hisamatsu Police Station.

According to police, the suspect, who was not acquainted with the victim, initially passed her as they walked in different directions before he turned around to commit the crime.

Nitta emerged as a person of interest following the examination of security camera footage. Police are also investigating whether he was behind a similar incident involving a woman, aged in her 20s, in June of last year.