Police to investigate whether suspects in Yamanashi murder also behind Nagano case

YAMANASHI (TR) – Police in Nagano and Yamanashi prefectures plan to begin a joint investigation into whether two men in custody over the killing of a real estate executive in Kofu City, Yamanashi two years ago were also behind another incident in Nagano, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 13).

On the night of August 17, 2016, Takuto Kanemaru and Hokuto Takei, both 24 years old, are alleged to have fatally assaulted Toshio Wakamiya, the 73-year-old head of a real estate company, during a robbery at his residence.

A male security employee found Wakamiya collapsed in the entrance of his one-floor home after an alarm had been triggered. Two men wearing face masks then kicked and beat him with a rod.

The suspects subsequently fled the scene. The security employee suffered light injuries to his face and left arm.

Wakamiya suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and injuries to his head. After being transported to a nearby hospital, he died five hours later due to shock caused by loss of blood.

Kanemaru and Takei emerged as persons of interest after a DNA analysis was conducted on evidence at the scene and security camera footage examined, police said.

The suspects, who were arrested on February 11, have been accused of robbery resulting in death. They both deny the allegations.

Nagano case

On November 27, 2016, police found the body of Yayoi Saito, a 36-year-old resident of Yamanashi, buried in a field in the village of Minamimaki, Nagano. The body was clothed in jeans and a jacket. His leg, severed at the knee, was found nearby.

Saito was employed as the manager of the precious metals shop in Kofu. In the early morning of November 27, just hours before the Saito’s body was found, two persons ransacked the inside of the shop, police said.

Investigators from Yamanashi and Nagano plan to jointly investigate whether the suspects were also behind the death of Saito.