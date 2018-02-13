Yamanashi: Suspects in Kofu slaying in ’16 likely returned to scene after crime

YAMANASHI (TR) – Sources with the Yamanashi Prefectural Police have revealed that two men in custody over the killing of a real estate executive in Kofu City two years ago likely later returned to the scene of the crime, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 10).

On the night of August 17, 2016, Takuto Kanemaru and Hokuto Takei, both 24 years old, are alleged to have fatally assaulted Toshio Wakamiya, the 73-year-old head of a real estate company, during a robbery.

A male security employee found Wakamiya collapsed in the entrance of his one-floor home after an alarm had been triggered. Two men wearing face masks then kicked and beat him with a rod. They both subsequently fled the scene.

According to the sources, someone broke into the residence three months later. Footprints found from that intrusion roughly matched those found immediately following the attack, causing police to believe the suspects were behind the second entry.

Kanemaru and Takei emerged as persons of interest after a DNA analysis conducted on evidence at the scene and an examination of security camera footage, police said.

Stab wounds to the abdomen

The suspects have been accused of robbery resulting in death. Police did not reveal whether the suspects have commented on the allegations.

Wakamiya suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and injuries to his head. After being transported to a nearby hospital, he died five hours later due to shock caused by loss of blood.

The victim lived by himself in the residence, which is located about two kilometers from JR Kofu Station.