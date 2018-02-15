GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a 25-year-old teacher at a special night school for allegedly molesting a woman at a shopping mall in Ota City earlier this year, reports TBS News (Feb. 15).

On January 28, Tatsuya Kikuchi, an instructor at an institution known as a juku, or cram school, allegedly embraced the woman, aged in her 20s, from behind and fondled her lower body and chest in a parking lot of the mall.

“I have done this a number of times,” Kikuchi was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, Kikuchi surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.