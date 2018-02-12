Aichi: Male corpse found in Nagoya river

February 12, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, Nagoya, News

Share
+1
Share
Stumble
in the Shin Kawa River in Nagoya on Sunday
A male corpse was found floating in the Shin Kawa River in Nagoya on Sunday

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in a river in Nagoya on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 11).

At 2:55 p.m., a female passerby alerted police after seeing the body floating in Shin Kawa River in the Shimo no Isshikicho area of Nakagawa Ward.

According to the Nakagawa Police Station, the man is believed to be aged in his 20s to 50s. The body, measuring about 180 centimeters in length, was only clothed in underwear and pants. It did not exhibit any external wounds.

There were not personal items found at the scene. Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play.

Facebook Comments
Share
+1
Share
Stumble
Tokyo Style

Related Articles