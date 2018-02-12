Aichi: Male corpse found in Nagoya river

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a male corpse in a river in Nagoya on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 11).

At 2:55 p.m., a female passerby alerted police after seeing the body floating in Shin Kawa River in the Shimo no Isshikicho area of Nakagawa Ward.

According to the Nakagawa Police Station, the man is believed to be aged in his 20s to 50s. The body, measuring about 180 centimeters in length, was only clothed in underwear and pants. It did not exhibit any external wounds.

There were not personal items found at the scene. Police are treating the case as the result of an accident or foul play.