Thailand: Japanese national found with 1 terabyte of child pornography

THAILAND (TR) – Police in Bangkok on Thursday arrested a male Japanese national over the alleged possession of child pornography, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 9).

According to police, Tomohiro Ogawa, a 43-year-old employee at a real estate firm in Bangkok, allegedly possessed one terabyte of images and videos showing nude boys on three personal computers, hard disks and a mobile phone.

The suspect also distributed some of the content to an acquaintance through the internet, according to police.

Ogawa has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Last year, Kanagawa Prefectural Police in Japan busted a large-scale child pornography ring that involved Ogawa. The arrest of Ogawa took place after Kanagawa police tipped off police in Bangkok.