Osaka: Truck rams front of yakuza office

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are seeking the whereabouts of the driver of a vehicle that slammed into the office of a criminal syndicate early Thursday, an incident that is believed to be connected to an ongoing dispute, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 8).

At around 2:25 a.m., the truck backed into the front of an office of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi in Nishi Ward. The impacted damaged an area — measuring 2.4 meters wide and 1.7 meters tall — of a wall near a door on on the first floor of the seven-floor structure.

According to the Nishi Police Station, the matter emerged after a local resident heard a loud sound and alerted police. The driver fled the scene after the incident. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of causing property damage.

The day before the incident, a member of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi assaulted a Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi member on a street in Osaka.

Police believe that the incidents are connected to a feud that developed after the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi broke off ties with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi in April of last year, according to TV Asahi (Feb. 8).