Osaka: Stabbing at station on Osaka Loop Line leaves 1 commuter injured

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police are searching for a man who stabbed a male commuter at a rail station in Taisho Ward on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 7).

At around 6:50 a.m., the perpetrator used a knife or similar object to stab the commuter, a 34-year-old resident of Itami City, Hyogo Prefecture, in the abdomen as he exited a carriage of the Osaka Loop Line at JR Taisho Station.

According to the Taisho Police Station, the victim was transported to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The victim and perpetrator used the same carriage before the incident. Security camera footage showed that they got into a scuffle after they exited the train onto the platform, police said.

The stabbing is believed to have taken place at the top of stairs leading to a station exit. Following the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene.

Standing up to 175 centimeters in height, the suspect is believed to be in his 40s or 50s. He was wearing a black coat and pants. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of attempted murder.