SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of three corpses wrapped in tarps at a residence in Fukaya City on Monday, reports NHK (Feb. 6).

At just past 9:00 a.m., the male landlord (81) of the residence, located in the Kayaba area, discovered the three corpses, all of which had turned skeletal, wrapped in blue tarps beneath the eaves of the structure near the garden.

According to police, a man, aged in his 50s, occupied the residence beginning last year. His whereabouts are presently not known. During interviews conducted with nearby residents, it was leaned that he was present as recently as last month.

The bodies are believed to belong to adult males, police said. An complete investigation of the property is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police are now seeking to identify the bodies while searching for the man. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.