KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police have arrested a 72-year-old man for allegedly attacking his wife with a machete at their residence in Kumamoto City on Sunday, an incident that took place just after police were summoned to handle a domestic dispute, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 4).

At just before 11:00 a.m., Hiraichi Sato advised police to come to the residence, located in the Usuba area of Minami Ward, due to a problem he was having with his wife. Upon their arrival, the officers found that the situation had subsided and soon after departed, saying they would contact the city’s health care center on Monday.

However, Sato shortly thereafter telephoned them again to report that he had hit his wife in the head with a machete. According to the Kumamoto-Minami Police Station, the woman suffered injuries that will require two weeks to heal.

Police later arrested Sato on suspicion of attempted murder. “My wife’s mental condition became ridiculous. I reached my limits in taking care of her,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

Sato consulted with police about one year before, saying that he might kill his wife due to the “unreasonable” state of the house.

“Although we responded appropriately to the situation, we did not meet the requirement of guaranteeing the protection [of the woman],” said Shigeru Sugimoto, the vice-chief of the Kumamoto-Minami Police Station.