Tokyo: ‘JK’ parlor featuring underage girls masqueraded as smartphone how-to biz

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a so-called “JK” (joshi kosei) school girl business in Maeda City that is believed to have masqueraded as a how-to service for smartphones while supplying underage female employees for sex, TBS News (Jan. 31).

In November of last year, Norimasa Maeda, the 31-year-old manager of Smartphone Support Committee Machida, allegedly provided a girl, aged 17 at the time, to provide sex services to a male customer while knowing that she was a minor.

According to police, the parlor claimed on its web site to offer young girls as teachers to demonstrate the operation of smartphones. However, if the girls did not provide sex they were not paid.

Maeda denies the allegations, police said.

Many such businesses, known by the abbreviation JK, or joshi kosei, bill themselves as offering massages when in fact a separate menu including such services as osampo, whereby customers take girls out for a stroll, which can lead to the provision of sex.

A female employee quoted by TBS News said that such a menu existed at Smartphone Support Committee Machida.

In December, Maeda sensed the police were closing in on Smartphone Support Committee Machida. He the closed the business and opened another one.