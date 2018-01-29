Tokyo: Man, 32, broadcast nude women on pay-per-view internet site

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police last week arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly broadcasting live footage of women engaging in acts deemed obscene on a live streaming site, reports Nikkan Sports (Jan. 26).

On three occasions between September and November of last year, Shinya Watanabe, a resident of Toshima Ward, allegedly broadcast live footage showing three different women, who were fully nude, engaging in acts considered obscene in a chat forum on the site FC2 Live.

Watanabe, who has been accused of indecent exposure, denies the allegations. “I only rented the space to the women,” the suspect was quoted. “I didn’t see the content of the broadcasts.” All three of the women, who were also arrested, admit to the allegations.

According to police, viewers, who were charged 50 yen per minute, requested that the women perform a variety of indecent acts on camera during the live sesssions.

During the investigation, police seized a computer with a camera mounted above the monitor, costumes and lighting reflectors.

Since July of 2015, Watanabe is believed to have broadcast similar footage featuring about 30 women in accumulating about 18 million yen from FC2 Live.