Hokkaido: Man, 85, slashes wife with knife

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested an 85-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to kill his wife in Otaru City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 20).

Sometime between Friday evening and 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Takeo Sugawara, allegedly used a knife to slash the neck of his wife, aged in her 80s, at their residence, located in the Hanazono area. She is currently in stable condition at a hospital.

Sugawara, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, according to the Otaru Police Station.

According to police, the woman broke her foot three months ago. Officers believe that he attempted to kill his wife since he was exhausted from taking care of her, according to Nippon News Network (Jan. 20).

After the incident, Sugawara alerted police. The woman was later transported to the hospital in a conscious state.