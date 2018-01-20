Tokyo: Filming of school girl prostitute leads to arrest of Saitama man

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for over an illicit encounter with a high school girl last year that he allegedly filmed, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 19).

In November, Kenji Soda, from Ageo City, Saitama Prefecture, allegedly paid the girl, 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene at a hotel in Tachikawa City.

During the session, Soda allegedly used his smartphone to film the girl. Several days later, the girl, who met the suspect via a social-networking service, lodged a complaint with police over the filming.

“I got the feeling that pictures were taken,” the girl reportedly told police. “I thought that I would be threatened later, and I got scared.”

Soda, who has been accused of violating the anti-child pornography law, has declined to comment on the allegations. “I don’t want to talk about it,” the suspect was quoted by the Higashiyamato Police Station.

During the investigation, dozens of photographs and videos were found on the smartphone of the suspect.