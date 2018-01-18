Korean pair suspected in dozens of Tokyo burglaries

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two male Korean nationals who are suspected in dozens of burglaries in the capital dating back to late last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 17).

On December 15, Lee Sung-nam, a 40-year-old resident of the Okubo area of Shinjuku Ward, allegedly trespassed into a residence in Meguro Ward and stole 13 items, including a high-end wristwatch, with a total value of around 1.24 million yen.

Lee has also been accused of stealing 1.27 million yen in cash and 41 items, including a necklace, with a total value of about 3.7 million yen from a residence in the same ward.

“I could not steal too much more in Korea so I came to Japan,” the suspect was quoted by police. “The items I stole were sold at Korean pawn shops.”

According to police, Lee worked with a 39-year-old accomplice. Since October 25, the pair is believed to have used crowbars and other tools to gain access to residences across the metropolis in 37 incidents in which the value of lost property totals about 60 million yen.

On Tuesday, police apprehended Lee as he returned home to his short-term accomodation with his accomplice. He was found to be in possession of a crowbar. Police arrested him and his accomplice on suspicion of violating a law that restricts the possession of special tools for bypassing locks.