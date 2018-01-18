Aichi: Man robbed of ¥20 million in cash on Nagoya street

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a man was attacked and robbed of a bag containing 20 million yen in cash in Nagoya on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 17).

At around 8:30 p.m., an unknown assailant attacked the man, 68, on a street after he exited a restaurant in Nakamura Ward and stole a light brown handbag containing 20 million yen in cash.

The victim sustained light injuries to his face and hand, police said.

After the incident, the victim returned to the restaurant with his face noticeably red. He was also bleeding. After he explained that he had been attacked, an employee alerted emergency services.

According to customers of the restaurant, the victim is known for talking about a large amount of money he claims to possess. In order to dispel disbelief, he at least once took out the cash — presumably 20 million yen in notes — and put it on display, one customer told the network.

On Wednesday, police revealed that a suspicious person was seen fleeing the area around the time of the incident in security camera footage, according to TBS News (Jan. 18). The case is being treated as robbery resulting in injury.