TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 27-year-old male teacher for allegedly molesting a second-year high school boy on a train on Tuesday, reports Sports Nippon (Jan. 17).

At around 7:35 a.m., Takeshi Isokawa, a teacher at a middle school in Sumida Ward, allegedly fondled the lower body of the boy, 17, inside a car of the Keisei Oshiage Line as it traveled between Yotsugi and Keisei Hikifune stations.

Isokawa, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, denies the allegations. “Since it was a crowded train, it was hard to move. My hand may have brushed his groin, but it is not intentional,” the suspect was quoted by the Mukojima Police Station, according to TV Asahi (Jan. 17).

Station personnel alerted police about the incident after the boy apprehended the suspect by grabbing his left hand.

During the investigation, police found images of nude boys who appeared to be minors on the smartphone of the suspect. Police are now considering whether to also apply child pornography charges against the suspect.