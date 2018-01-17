Tokyo: ‘JK’ parlor suspected of employing underage girls for sex

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a so-called “JK” (joshi kosei) school girl business that is suspected of dispatching underage female employees to hotels to provide sex services, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 16).

On August 23, 2017, Yohei Tamura, the 31-year-old manager of Sakura Soldier Reflexology Okubo, allegedly dispatched a girl, aged 17 at the time, to provide sex services to a male customer at a hotel in Shinjuku Ward.

According to police, Tamura recruited girls for the parlor through Twitter. Of the 10 girls on staff, 5 were under the age of 18.

Tamura, who has been accused of violating the Child Welfare Act, admits to the allegations, police said.

According to police, Sakura Soldier Reflexology Okubo billed itself as providing currently enrolled high school girls (known as joshi kosei, or simply JK) on its premises at a rate of 9,000 yen for the first 60 minutes.

However, the parlor also offered an osampo service, in which customers make take girls out for a stroll or to go on a stroll, which can lead to the provision of sex. In the aforementioned case, the girl was paid 40,000 yen.