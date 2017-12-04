KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a newborn was found abandoned at a highway rest area in Yokohama last week, reports TBS News (Dec. 1).

At around 3:00 a.m. Friday, emergency services were tipped off about an infant who was crying inside a toilet of the rest area, located in Kohoku Ward. Police officers arriving at the scene found the newborn boy in a private room with the umbilical cord still attached.

According to police, the baby was suffering from hypothermia prior to transport to a hospital. However, the boy’s condition is not considered life-threatening.

Police are now searching for the guardian of the boy on suspicion of abandonment.