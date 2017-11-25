Hyogo: Woman, 23, stole anime DVDs from boyfriend, 49

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old woman from Akashi City for allegedly stealing and selling anime DVDs from her boyfriend’s collection, reports the Kobe Shimbun (Nov. 25).

On Friday, the unemployed woman allegedly stole eight sealed anime DVDs, including titles from “Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha” and “Full Metal Alchemist,” worth some 90,000 yen from her boyfriend, 49, at their apartment 10:45 a.m. on Friday.

The woman, who has been accused of theft, admits to the charges, quoted by the Akashi Police Station as saying, “I stole [the DVDs] because I had no money.”

Police said the man filed a report on Friday after he realized his “most precious” DVDs were missing. The man claimed that other belongings of his also disappeared.