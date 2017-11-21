Tokyo man used Twitter to organize hotel orgies

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for organizing an orgy event via the social-networking service Twitter, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 21).

In late October, Takakiyo Ariyama, a resident of the Shiba area of Minato Ward, allegedly used Twitter to recruit participants for an orgy event held at a hotel in Kanagawa Prefecture.

According to police, Ariyama requested that interested parties send him a message to participate in event, held on November 19. The entrance fee for men was 30,000 yen while women were compensated that same amount and transportation costs.

Ariyama, who has been accused of violating the Anti-Prostitution Law, admits to the allegations. Police also arrested 11 male and female participants, aged in their 20s to 40s, on suspicion of indecent exposure.

The suspect has been holding such events about eight times per month since 2008, police said. He is believed to have accumulated 60 million yen in revenue since that time.

The matter came to light after police were tipped off via email.