Parade held in Itabashi Ward to support removal of criminal syndicates

TOKYO (TR) – Police and citizens in Itabashi Ward participated a parade last week to support the removal of criminal syndicates, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 18).

On Friday, staff members from the Itabashi Police Station and local merchants walked as a group through the Oyama Happy Road shopping street to garner support for the elimination of organized crime groups.

The participants shouted slogans, including reminders about not fraternizing with, paying or using criminal groups. “Don’t be afraid,” they shouted.

Koichi Goto, the head of the Anti-Organized Crime Division of the Itabashi Police Station, said, “Through such parades, I would like more people in the area to be interested in the movement to banish gangs.”