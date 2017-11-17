Voice actress Hiromi Tsuru dies after being found unconscious in Tokyo

TOKYO (TR) – Voice actress Hiromi Tsuru, known for her work on the “Anpanman” animation, died at a hospital in the capital on Thursday after she was found unconscious inside her vehicle, reports TBS News (Nov. 17).

At 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, Tsuru was found unconscious inside the stopped vehicle with her seat belt fastened along an expressway in the Nihonbashi area of Chuo Ward.

Tsuru was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was confirmed dead that same day.

Prior to the discovery, an officer from a highway patrol car checked the inside Tsuru’s vehicle after it was found with its left bumper up against the concrete median and its hazard lights on.

Though the cause of death is under investigation, police suspect that Tsuru died due to natural causes since her body did not exhibit any external wounds and there were no signs of an accident.

Tsuru was most famous for her work as the Dokin-chan character in the “Anpanman” series. She was also recognized as the voice of the character Bulma in the “Dragon Ball” animated series.