TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime boss over the cultivation of marijuana in Nagano Prefecture, reports TBS News (Nov. 9).

Between August and October, Kazuhiro Goto, a 40-year-old boss in the Yamaguchi-gumi, and two other persons are alleged to have grown marijuana for the purpose of sale inside a residence in Nagano City.

Police entering the premises found 108 potted marijuana plants and lighting equipment.

Goto has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Goto became a person of interest for police after another Yamaguchi-gumi member was arrested for smuggling 1,400 grams of marijuana concealed inside ski boots from the U.S. through Haneda Airport in May, according to TV Asahi (Nov. 9).

Police believe that the marijuana was being raised as a means of funding the Yamaguchi-gumi.