‘I just couldn’t stop’ – Asahi Shimbun reporter nabbed for illicit filming on Yamanote

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested a reporter for the Asahi Shimbun newspaper for allegedly taking illicit films on the JR Yamanote Line, reports NHK (Nov. 8).

At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Keisuke Masuda, a 35-year-old sports reporter, allegedly used a micro camera concealed in a paper bag to film up the skirt of a woman, aged her 20s, inside a carriage of the train as it traveled between Tamachi and Hamamatsucho stations.

Masuda was apprehended after another male passenger saw the suspect behaving suspiciously and tipped off police.

The suspect has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance. “I started doing the same thing about few months ago,” he was quoted by the Mita Police Station. “I just couldn’t stop.”

A representative of the Tokyo-based Asahi Shimbun Company, which publishes the paper, said that the arrest of a reporter is a serious matter. “After confirming the facts of the case, we will deal with the matter strictly,” the representative said.