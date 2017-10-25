Osaka court hands AV producer suspended sentence in coercion case

OSAKA (TR) – A court here has handed a 48-year-old producer of adult video (AV) productions a suspended prison term over the alleged coercion of a young woman to perform, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 20).

At the Osaka District Court on Friday, Shinichi Kanazawa received a three-year prison term, suspended for five years, and a fine of 300,000 yen for coercing the girl, then 18, to enter into a contract to perform acts deemed obscene at a studio in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward for the AV series “Idol in the Making” in July of 2014.

“It was a malicious and systematic crime that manipulated the naivete of a young girl so that she had no choice but to perform,” the presiding judge said.

The defendant was also ordered to pay 200,000 yen to the girl as compensation.

Supposed modeling jobs

According to a previous report, police believed that Kanazawa repeatedly targeted women by offering compensation of up 200,000 yen via online solicitations for supposed modeling jobs. However, the shoots in fact included the women performing obscene acts in swimsuits and starring in full-blown AV productions.

Prior to the shoots, the defendant had the women sign contracts with wording regarding possible penalties for breach of contract, such as the refusal to appear.

Since 2012, Kanazawa engaged in contracts with more than 200 women, aged 18 or 19, across the nation for the “Idol in the Making” series, which has collected about 147 million yen in revenue.