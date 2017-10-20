Yakuza wounded in shooting at gang office in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police arrested a 63-year-old man after a shooting incident at the headquarters of a criminal syndicate in Omuta City left one gangster hurt, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 19).

At around 2:10 p.m., police received a distress call about a shooting at the headquarters of the Namikawa-kai. In the incident, two shots were fired, one striking a 36-year-old member of the gang in a toe on his right foot, police said.

Members of the Namikawa-kai then apprehended Yoshiaki Enoki, a former gangster from Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture. He was handed over to officers.

The suspect was subsequently arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law after he was found to be in possession of one pistol.

Prior to the incident, Enoki visited the office, saying that he wished to have a discussion with a person he was incarcerated with previously.

Upon entry to the office, he was carrying the pistol. Once the pistol was discovered, a struggle broke out, and Enoki fired the two shots.