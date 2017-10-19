Yakuza used takkyubin to send stimulant drugs to woman in Aomori

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member suspected in the trafficking in stimulant drugs who used a special delivery service to send the contraband to customers, reports TBS News (Oct. 18).

In March, Wataru Hagiwara, a 45-year-old member of the Ninkyo Yamaguchi-gumi, and two other persons allegedly used a takkyubin delivery service to send kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, from Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture to a woman in Aomori Prefecture.

The woman paid 25,000 yen to the suspects for the drugs, police said.

Hagiwara and one of the other suspects deny the allegations, according to the Fuchu Police Station.

The suspects solicited customers, the majority of whom were housewives in their 30s and 40s, via internet bulletin board sites.

The suspects are estimated to have accumulated about 4 million yen in sales over a two-year period.