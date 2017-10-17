TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly stabbing a fellow gangster with a sword in Suginami Ward, reports Nikkan Sports (Oct. 16).

At around 10:15, Akira Sato, a 43-year-old upper-level member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly used a short sword to stab the other gangsters, 14, in the neck at a residence located in the Ogikubo area.

After the incident, Sato alerted emergency services. The victim was then transported to a hospital in a conscious state.

Police arriving at the scene arrested Sato on suspicion of attempted murder. “I warned him about his disagreeable attitude and we got into a scuffle. So stabbed him,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.