Korean national leaves pistols belonging to deceased yakuza in Yokohama residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday announced the arrest of two Korean nationals after the discovery of two pistols and ammunition in a residence in Yokohama last year, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Oct. 16).

In November, two revolvers and 54 rounds of ammunition were found inside an attache case stored in a closet of the residence. Police subsequently arrested Mitsuhige Yoshikawa, 65, and Yasuko Hirayama, 73, on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control law over the illegal custody of a pistols and ammunition.

Yoshikawa admits to the allegations. “The handguns came from my brother, an organized crime member who died,” the suspect told the Totsuka Police Station. “There was no place for me to hide them.”

The matter came to light after the management company for the residence reported the discovery to police, who were then led to the suspects after an examination of papers inside the case.

The suspects used to live in the residence. “I left behind,” Yoshikawa told police. “I did not know that there would be a new person moving in.”