Anti-yakuza poster uses shogi chess motif

TOKYO (TR) – The Anti-Organized Crime Division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have released a poster with a theme modeled after the chess game shogi to warn against associating with gangsters, reports Nikkan Sports (Oct. 14).

Inspired by Sota Fuji, a 14-year shogi prodigy whose 29-match winning streak ended in July, the poster includes a rendering of the game’s board and such slogans as “do not associate with gangsters” and “do not utilize gangsters” on the pieces. The center of the board features the kanji character meaning violence, which is included in the word boryokudan, or criminal syndicate.

The 25,000 posters are to be distributed at police stations, civic offices and railway stations.

In coming up with the design, police solicited contributions from several sources. Because the process overlapped with the winning streak for Fuji, the shogi design garnered overwhelming support.

“If you have trouble with organized crime groups, I’d like you to consult with the nearest police station immediately,” said Yusuku Okano, the head of the Third Anti-Organized Crime Division of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.