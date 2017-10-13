Yakuza struck acquaintance with golf club in attempted extortion

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member in the assault and confinement of an acquaintance at an apartment in Nerima Ward last month, reports TBS News (Oct. 12).

On September 2, Hiromasa Nakamoto, a 28-year-old member of the Inagawa-kai, allegedly struck the male acquaintance, aged in his 30s, in the right shoulder with a golf club at the entrance of the apartment before confining him in a vehicle for three hours.

During that period, the suspect attempted to extort 10 million yen from the victim. The victim suffered injuries that required one week to heal.

One other person has been arrested in the case. Nakamoto has declined to comment on the allegations, according to police.

Prior to incident, the two suspects engaged in a work-related dispute, police said.