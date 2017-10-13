Kanagawa cops arrest yakuza for dumping corpse of fellow gangster in forest

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an organized crime member for allegedly dumping the body of an associate in a forest in Fujisawa City two years ago, reports Sankei Sports (Oct. 12).

Around January 11, 2015, Satoru Segawa, a member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, allegedly worked with accomplices in dumping and burying the body of fellow gangster Masayuki Yamada, 45, in a forested area of Yoda.

Yamada’s whereabouts became unknown after he withdrew cash from ATM machine on January 5, 2015.

In December of last year, police were tipped off about the dumping of Yamada’s body. The partially skeletal corpse was unearthed in August. The body did not have any external wounds, police said.

Police are now investigating what trouble between the suspect, who is currently serving a prison term for violating the Stimulants Control Law, and victim may have led to the crime.