Tokyo cops nab yakuza for irezumi tattoo given to 17-year-old girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member who allegedly introduced a tattoo artist to a teenage girl, reports TBS News (Oct. 12).

In April, Satoshi Takabayashi, a 43-year-old upper-level member of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, allegedly introduced the girl, 17, to tattoo artist Masatoshi Iwase, a 38-year-old resident of Saitama Prefecture.

The girl subsequently received an irezumi tattoo, which are often sported by underworld figures, on her right shoulder and back during sessions at his residence in April and May.

Takabayashi, who has been accused of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, admits to the allegations. “She requested, so I made the introduction,” the suspect was quoted. He has been sent to prosecutors.

In August, police first arrested Takabayashi for allegedly confining the girl at a gang office in Tokyo’s Koto Ward over a one-month period.