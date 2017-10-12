Aichi police raid illegal Nagoya casino that likely funded yakuza

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police on Tuesday raided a casino operating illegally in Nagoya and likely funded organized crime, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 11).

Police arrested Hidetaka Isono, the 43-year-old manager of Yokozuna, located in the Sakae area of Naka Ward, and two other persons for providing customers with baccarat gambling in violation of the law.

Customers made wagers with chips that could be converted to cash, police said. Three male customers were also arrested on suspicion of partaking in illegal gambling.

The raid took place after a customer lodged a complaint with police about a dispute over money at around 3:00 a.m. that same morning.

Police suspect that a portion of the revenue of Yokozuna went to fund an organized crime group, according to Nagoya Broadcasting Network (Oct. 11).