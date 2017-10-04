Sapporo ‘companion’ service busted for dispatching teen girls to hotel banquets

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested an executive of a so-called “companion” service in Sapporo for allegedly dispatching middle school girls to banquets earlier this year, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 4).

On 24 occasions between January and August, Miki Saito, a 42-year-old officer of North Banquet Produce, located in Chuo Ward, allegedly dispatched eight girls, aged 13 and 14 at the time, to eight hotels to serve alcohol at banquets.

Saito, who has been accused of Child Welfare Law regarding serving at a drinking event, admits to the allegations. “I did not confirm their ages,” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, the suspect told the female employees, each of whom was paid about 5,500 yen for two hours of work, to say that they are 20 years old if queried while on the job.

Among the items seized by police during the investigation were documents written in simple language that explain how to properly pour drinks, according to Nippon News Network (Oct. 4). Police also seized evening gowns.

The matter came to light after a parent of one of the girls consulted with the Sapporo-Nishi Police Station.