KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Pefectural Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife at the residence they share in Kumamoto City on Monday, reports TBS News (Sept. 19).

At around 7 a.m., Hiroyuki Shiraishi, a construction worker, allegedly used a cord to strangling his wife, 48-year-old Hitomi, to death at the residence, locate in Higashi Ward, according to police.

Shiraishi, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. “After we got into an argument over money, I flew into a rage and strangled her,” the suspect was quoted by police, according to Jiji Press (Sept. 19).

The suspect did not go to work on the day of the crime. A colleague then visited the residence at around 9:30 am. and found Hitomi’s body collapsed inside.

Shirashi was not present when the body was found. Later that morning, police found him inside a vehicle in Kumamoto about 10 kilometers from the residence.