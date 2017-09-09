Manager of Nagoya convenience store stabbed during robbery

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are seeking there whereabouts of a man who stabbed the manager of a convenience store in Nagoya during a robbery early Friday, reports TBS News (Sept. 9).

At 3:20 a.m., the man entered a Circle K Sunkus convenience store located in Nakamura Ward and thrust a knife before the male manager.

“Where’s the money?” the man demanded before slashing the manager in the arm and abdomen, according to the Nakamura Police Station. The suspect then fled the scene with 370,000 yen in cash from a safe.

The manager was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. He was the only person in the store at the time of the incident, police said.

The suspect is believed to be aged in his 20s. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.